It might be a while until Skagit County is eligible to apply to move to Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Johnson, Skagit County director of public health, briefed the Skagit County commissioners on the county’s readiness on Friday, June 26, three weeks after Skagit County was approved to move to Phase 2 of the state’s Safe Start plan.
“It is not safe to move to Phase 3 at this current time. Of course this is quite disappointing, but unfortunately we’ve seen an uptick in positive cases over these last several weeks which has prevented us from moving forward,” she said.
For Phase 3, a county must stay in Phase 2 at least three weeks and meet metrics identified by the state which monitor disease activity, testing, healthcare system readiness, contact tracing and outbreaks.
“The trends we're seeing is a steady uptick in cases since we moved to Phase 2,” Johnson said.
“It is unknown when we will meet the requirement of less than 25 cases per 100,000 residents and be able to apply. We need to be able to meet that metric but also sustain that rate.”
Individual efforts to reduce transmission, like wearing masks, keeping 6 feet of distance, washing hands, sanitizing surfaces and limiting contact with people outside of a household, are important to containing the virus, Johnson said.
“These protections are for others; they’re not just for you,” she said. “If we want to move to Phase 3, this is one of the best things we can all do in our community to be able to move forward.”
With the Fourth of July holiday coming up Saturday, county health officials are concerned another spike could occur.
“The more contact you have, the more likely it is you’re going to come in contact with someone who has the disease,” said Dr. Howard Leibrand, public health officer. While gatherings with five people from outside a household are allowed under the state’s
guidance for Phase 2, it’s important to continue to keep distance around each other and wear masks, he said.
Despite the discomfort wearing masks can provide, the science behind wearing them to reduce transmission is strong, he said.
“If you were learning to weld and your mask irritated you so you didn’t wear it, you would not be able to weld. There’s just no way,” he said. “If you kind of consider that same thing here, if a mask is difficult for you to wear, you should consider walking out of those situations where a mask is needed.”
New trends in the county show an increase of cases for younger patients, likely affecting those who have returned to the workforce, Leibrand said. The county’s testing capabilities have also improved, allowing earlier detection, Leibrand said.
“We’re seeing less severe illness in a lower age group,” Leibrand said.
The county will continue to monitor the data.
“We all need to do our part. Every day counts, so please lead by example,” Johnson said. “To get to Phase 3, we have a lot of work to do and we need your help to get there.”
Being stalled in Phase 2 means groups of people are still limited to five, only essential travel is allowed, worship services are limited to 25% capacity, restaurants and taverns are limited to 50% capacity, and instore retail purchases are allowed with restrictions.
In Phase 3, outdoor group recreational sports could resume, pools and other recreational facilities could reopen at 50% capacity, restaurants and taverns could accommodate 75% of their capacity, in-person government services could resume, and libraries and museums could reopen.
I'm seeing more people not wearing masks correctly. Around your neck does no good. Wear a mask correcly when out and about, masks are effective.
