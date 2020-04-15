David and Elaine York set off in March on a month-long cruise to celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary. They returned home April 7, exhausted and emotionally spent, and never so glad to see home.
The Yorks took off from the Port of San Antonio in Chile on March 5 aboard the Coral Princess, with plans to round Cape Horn before arriving in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 6.
News of COVID-19’s spread was increasing, but the Yorks were not overly concerned yet — at least not about leaving.
Schools here were still open, and there was no stay-at-home order. People in Anacortes were largely carrying on with business as usual. By March 5, there were 70 confirmed cases in Washington state and 11 deaths, but the big changes would not begin happening until the next weekend.
The Yorks thought that, if anything, they were heading away from danger.
“We thought we were going to one of the safest places, because there had been only one case in South America, and the CDC had not yet issued a warning about traveling on cruises when we left,” Elaine said in a telephone interview from her home Saturday. “I think experts could have predicted it, but the average person, like us, just didn’t have enough information to think we would be in danger.”
The trip began with glorious sunsets and stops along the way that included Puerto Montt, Chile, and scenic cruising off Cape Horn.
“The first part of the trip was fairly normal until we got to the Falklands. That was our last normal stop,” Elaine said.
That was March 13.
Worries increase
Their next port of call, in Argentina, denied the ship entry. The Yorks had been watching the news and knew that COVID-19 was of growing concern, so it was understandable that a smaller town like Puerto Madryn might want to limit exposure to people coming through, she said.
But then Montevideo, the largest city in Uruguay, also denied the ship entry. They started getting concerned.
By then, it was mid-March, and the Coral Princess had plans to dock at Buenos Aires, Argentina, where some passengers were scheduled to end their trip. The Yorks had booked to stay on board until Florida. But as they approached Buenos Aires, Princess Cruises announced all cruises would cease operations for 60 days, and everyone would need to disembark in Argentina.
The Yorks booked a flight home for the next day, March 20, as did their traveling companions, another couple from Anacortes.
They soon learned that anyone whose flight left the next morning would have to take the last shuttle out and spend the night at the airport.
“We packed up, got on the buses, went to the airport, and in the meantime, the president of Argentina shut down the country,” Elaine said.
The airport was closed when they arrived and accepted only the passengers who were leaving that night. The rest had to return to the ship, where they had health screenings and worried whether they would even be allowed back on board.
“That was horrible,” Elaine said. “You get herded onto buses, you get shouted out and sent back. Then there was a question of whether we were going to be able to get back on the ship.”
At that point, Elaine’s blood pressure was higher, and David’s heart rate was accelerated.
They did get back on board, even as Argentina ordered the captain to leave port by midnight.
The rest of their trip would continue to be a challenge.
They went back to Montevideo, where they thought some passengers could disembark, but the port there only allowed the ship to take on supplies.
The next attempt would be Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 22, but the ship wasn’t even allowed to dock.
They headed for Barbados, in need of supplies, but still believing the ship was virus-free. Many passengers had left the ship, and the crew did their best to keep travelers’ spirits up, Elaine said.
“It was very different, but we thought until we got to Barbados that we were very, very safe,” she said. “When they started announcing a large number of people with flu-like symptoms on board, that was shattered.”
The captain told people to stay in their cabins as a precaution.
They didn’t know it at the time, but four sick passengers were taken from the ship during their stop in Barbados. Tests came back on March 31, confirming passengers were positive with COVID-19.
Under quarantine
That’s when the quarantine went into effect, with masks and gloves required even to open the door to pick up supplies left outside.
The ship had a rendezvous with the Regal Princess near the Bahamas on April 3 for more supplies. From their balcony, the Yorks could see crews bringing in medical personnel, oxygen tanks and many boxes of medical supplies.
Around that time, “the captain came on and said two people had died overnight,” Elaine said, her voice breaking with emotion.
When they arrived off the Florida coast, it wasn’t clear they would be allowed to dock. Miami did allow the ship to dock on April 4, though not all passengers could leave at once.
Passengers were allowed to keep two changes of clothes and some toiletries but had to put all other belongings outside, where they would be taken away and disinfected until the passengers could leave the ship.
The Yorks would stay confined for three more days, wearing masks and gloves to pick up food left outside their door, reusing utensils and airing linens on the balcony to help make sure they weren’t contaminated before use.
Over those next few days, they watched from their balcony as different groups of people left, based on arrangements their countries made for them. And they watched ambulances come to take people away.
“I can’t say how many ambulances we watched, but there were many, maybe 20 over two or three days,” Elaine said.
A third passenger would later die in a Florida hospital.
Arrangements had to be made for passengers of each country, including chartered flights, special buses and other restrictions that would ensure the passengers, all of whom were under quarantine, didn’t come into contact with others.
The day they left Miami, April 7, there were 270 passengers left on board, Elaine said.
“We had to wear gloves and masks from the moment we left our cabin to the moment we reached our front door,” David said.
They were among seven people on a private flight to Seattle. Drivers there picked them up and delivered them home.
Even though the Yorks and their traveling companions were all going to Anacortes, they had to travel in separate cars.
Welcome home
“When we got home, there was a beautiful welcome home sign and a big box of goodies and flowers,” Elaine said.
She said they’ve received emails from people they hadn’t seen in a long time and were thankful that concerned people had written to the Congress and the governor on their behalf as they waited on the ship.
“It certainly makes you think about how much your loved ones mean to you. There was a time we thought we may never see our children or grandchildren again,” Elaine said. “I’m down to crying about five or six times a day, which is much better than two days ago.”
She isn’t alone in feeling emotions as they process what they’ve been through.
“I still get very emotional,” David said. “Right now, we’re just going around the house and looking and hugging each other a lot.”
They may travel again someday, though David said they have no interest in getting on a boat, train or airplane anytime soon.
For now, they are just relieved to be back in Anacortes and perfectly satisfied to remain under quarantine until April 14.
“There is no place like home,” Elaine said.
The Coral Princess left Miami last Thursday with 13 passengers from other countries still on board.
