0325 COVID-19

As of Tuesday morning

Cases in Washington: 2,221 cases, 110 deaths

Cases in Skagit County: 45 cases, 1 death

Cases in the U.S.: 44,183 cases, 544 deaths

Cases worldwide: 372, 757 cases, 16,231 deaths

Government response: Federal, state and local governments have declared a public health emergency. Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washingtonians to stay home except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping or medical appointments. Outside activities such as walks, bike rides and gardening are permitted as long as people remain at least 6 feet from each other. All businesses, churches and schools are closed. Weddings and funerals are postponed. Visits to adult care centers are restricted. Essential businesses and public services continue to operate.

About COVID-19: COVID-19 causes severe acute respiratory illness; symptoms include fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, fatigue and muscle pain. It has an incubation period of one to 14 days and spreads by exposure to human respiratory droplets.

What you can do: The CDC advises the public to avoid contact with sick individuals; wash hands often; avoid touching the face; and practice good respiratory hygiene, including covering sneezes and coughs.

Sources: Skagit County Public Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization

