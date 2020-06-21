The virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. All numbers as of Sunday, June 21, by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 479 confirmed cases, 419 recovered, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 28,225 confirmed cases, 1,265 deaths.
- Nationwide: 2,248,029 confirmed cases (increase of 32,411 in 24 hours), 119,615 deaths (increase of 540 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 8,708,008 cases (increase of 138,926 in 24 hours), 461,715 deaths (increase of 6,270 in 24 hours).
WHERE THE CASES WERE FOUND:
By ZIP code
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 190-199
- 98233 (Burlington): 100-119
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 50-59
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 40-49
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): 10-19
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-June 18
- Individuals tested: 6,049
- Number of confirmed cases: 118
UPDATED INFORMATION:
