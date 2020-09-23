Skagit County’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is open longer starting this week in an effort to expand testing to those who work during regular business hours.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the site will now open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., according to the county website.
Hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays also changed slightly. The site will open a half hour earlier at 8:30 a.m., and will close at 4 p.m.
Testing has been available at the Skagit Valley College site since April. It is now serving only Skagit County residents. Those who have possibly been exposed should wait at least eight days before testing to avoid a false negative, according to Skagit County Public Health.
Anyone showing serious symptoms should seek help at a respiratory clinic.
As of Monday, 1,083 Skagit County residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first confirmed here March 10, according to Public Health.
That’s 119 more cases confirmed since Aug. 21.
The following is from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 1,083 cases, 22 deaths
- Statewide: 82,548 cases, 2,037 deaths
- Nationwide: 6,748,935 cases, 198,754 deaths
- Worldwide: 30,905,162 cases, 958,703 deaths
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Sept. 10
- Number of tests: 25,181
- Number of confirmed cases: 601
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
- Sept. 20: 1,079 cases, 22 deaths
- Aug. 20: 958 cases, 22 deaths
- July 20: 707 cases, 17 deaths
- June 20: 482 cases, 15 deaths
- May 20: 426 cases, 15 deaths
- April 20: 255 cases, seven deaths.
- March 20: 26 cases, no deaths.
MORE INFORMATION:
