The COVID-19 virus has claimed 20 lives in Skagit County since the virus was first diagnosed here on March 10. The virus has claimed 1,555 lives in Washington state, 150,283 lives in the U.S. and 662,095 lives worldwide.
Some 240 Skagit County residents were diagnosed this month; 72 recovered and five died.
Those numbers, as of Friday morning, are from Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
Here are the latest totals.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 766 cases (increase of 6 in 24 hours), 506 recovered, 20 deaths.
- Statewide: 54,985 cases (increase of 793 in 24 hours), 1,555 deaths (increase of 10 in 24 hours).
- Nationwide: 4,405,932 cases (increase of 65,935 in 24 hours); 150,283 deaths (increase of 1,417 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 16,812,755 cases (increase of 253,793 in 24 hours), 662,095 deaths (increase of 5,999 in 24 hours).
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-July 24
- Individuals tested: 15,488
- Number of confirmed cases: 358
UPDATED INFORMATION:
