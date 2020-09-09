A total of 1,050 Skagit County residents have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus as of Monday, the Skagit County Public Health Department reported. The county death toll remained at 22 since the virus was first confirmed here March 10.
The following data, as of Monday, are from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 1,050 cases, 22 deaths
- Statewide: 77,545 cases, 1,953 deaths
- Nationwide: 6,261,216 cases, 188,513 deaths
- Worldwide: 27,205,275 cases, 890,392 deaths
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Sept. 4
- Number of tests: 24,766
- Number of confirmed cases: 593
INFORMATION:
