The virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. All numbers as of Monday by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 503 confirmed cases, 431 recovered, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 31,752 confirmed cases (increase of 347 in 24 hours), 1,310 deaths.
- Nationwide: 2,545,250 confirmed cases (increase of 41,075 in 24 hours), 126,369 deaths (increase of 885 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 10,021,401 cases (increase of 178,328 in 24 hours), 499,913 deaths (increase of 4,153 in 24 hours).
CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE:
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 200-209
- 98233 (Burlington): 100-119
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 60-69
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 50-59
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): 10-19
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-June 25
- Individuals tested: 7,279
- Number of confirmed cases: 153
UPDATED INFORMATION:
