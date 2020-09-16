A total of 1,063 Skagit County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first confirmed here March 10, the Skagit County Public Health Department reported Monday.
That’s 147 more confirmed cases than the same time last month.
The following data, as of Monday, are from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 1,063 cases, 22 deaths
- Statewide: 80,138 cases, 2,006 deaths
- Nationwide: 6,503,030 cases, 193,705 deaths
- Worldwide: 29,155,581 cases, 926,544 deaths
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
- Sept. 14: 1,063 cases, 22 deaths
- Aug. 14: 916 cases. 22 deaths
- July 14: 627 cases. 16 deaths
- June 14: 462 cases, 15 deaths
- May 14: 416 cases, 14 deaths
- April 14: 200 cases, six deaths.
- March 14: four cases, no deaths.
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Sept. 10
- Number of tests: 25,181
- Number of confirmed cases: 601
MORE INFORMATION:
