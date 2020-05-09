Fourteen Skagit County residents have died from the COVID-19 virus, according to an update posted Saturday by the state Department of Health.
Some 397 Skagit residents — an increase of six over the last week — have been diagnosed with the virus since it was first detected in the state on Jan. 21, according to Skagit County Public Health. Of those, 159 have recovered and 47 had been hospitalized.
Skagit County Public Health began offering drive-through testing April 27 at Skagit Valley College. Fifty of 1,227 test results have been positive for the virus, according to the Public Health website.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday had grown to 921; in the nation, 77,034. Worldwide, 265,961 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.
More Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Vietnam War. The number of worldwide deaths due to COVID-19 has surpassed that of the first and second cholera pandemics of the 1800s and the lowest estimated number of deaths from the 2009 “swine flu” pandemic.
State is in Phase 1 of reopening plan
As the virus’s spread has slowed and testing become more available, Gov. Jay Inslee has allowed the economy to reopen in four phases. Reduction in the spread of the virus will be evaluated for three weeks during each phase to determine if the state moves to the next phase.
Phase 1, which began May 5, saw the reopening of fishing, hunting, golfing, and state parks. Church services can resume, with worshipers participating from their vehicles — so-called “drive-in spiritual services.” Auto, RV and boat sales can resume. Car washes and some pet services are allowed. Consumers can pickup retail purchases curbside. (A week earlier, Inslee said work on existing construction projects could resume and hospitals could again offer elective surgeries.)
Phase 2 could begin May 26, with construction and manufacturing resuming in full. Restaurants would be allowed to reopen to 50% capacity, with no bar-area seating. Retail stores could begin in-store sales, and hair and nail salons could reopen. Real estate, professional services, in-home domestic services, and pet grooming could resume.
Phase 3 could begin in mid-June, with the resumption of outdoor group sports and recreational facilities opening at 50% capacity. Professional sports would be played without live audiences. The number of people served at restaurants and taverns would increase to 75%. Anacortes library, museum and City Hall would reopen to the public.
If all goes well, Phase 4 would begin in early July, with a return to what Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere called the “new normal” — life as we knew it, but with physical distancing and encouragement to continue teleworking.
Inslee said there’s “a very good chance” schools could reopen in the fall, adding, “What we do in the next several weeks will have a large impact on that decision.”
The CDC advises the public to avoid contact with sick individuals; wash hands often; avoid touching the face; and practice good respiratory hygiene, including covering sneezes and coughs.
Updated statistics and testing information
