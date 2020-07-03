The virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. All numbers as of July 2 by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 531 confirmed cases, 434 recovered, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 34,151 confirmed cases, 1,342 deaths.
- Nationwide: 2,679,230 confirmed cases (increase of 54,357 in 24 hours), 128,024 deaths (increase of 725 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 10,719,946 cases (increase of 186,167 in 24 hours), 517,337 deaths (increase of 4,495 in 24 hours).
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-June 30
- Individuals tested: 8,993
- Number of confirmed cases: 184
UPDATED INFORMATION:
