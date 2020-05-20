COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS
Since first confirmed COVID-19 case in Washington on Jan. 21. All numbers are as of Tuesday by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as of Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES
- Skagit County: 426 confirmed cases, 247 recovered, 50 hospitalized, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 18,811 confirmed cases, 1,031 deaths.
- Nationwide: 1,504,830 confirmed cases (increase of 24,481 in 24 hours), 90,340 deaths (increase of 933 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 4,761,559 confirmed cases (increase of 106,662 in 24 hours), 317,529 deaths.
WHERE THE CASES ARE
By ZIP code area
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 160-169
- 98233 (Burlington): 90-99
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 50-59
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 40-49
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
UPDATED INFORMATION
