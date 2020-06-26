The virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. All numbers as of June 26 by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 491 confirmed cases, 424 recovered, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 30,367 confirmed cases, 1,300 deaths.
- Nationwide: 2,414,870 confirmed cases (increase of 40,588 in 24 hours), 124,325 deaths (increase of 2,516 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 9,473,214 cases (increase of 167,056 in 24 hours), 484,249 deaths (increase of 5,336 in 24 hours).
CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE:
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 200-209
- 98233 (Burlington): 100-119
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 60-69
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 50-59
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): 10-19
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-June 23
- Individuals tested: 6,733
- Number of confirmed cases: 146
UPDATED INFORMATION:
