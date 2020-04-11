COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. April 10
Cases in Skagit County: 185 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 39 recoveries, 6 deaths. (The first case in Skagit County was reported to Skagit County Public Health on March 10)
Cases in Washington: 9,887 cases, 475 deaths.
Cases worldwide: 1,569,504 cases (85,054 new cases in 24 hours), 95,269 deaths.
About COVID-19: COVID-19 causes severe acute respiratory illness. According to Skagit County Public Health, symptoms include fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, coughing, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain. It has an incubation period of one to 14 days and spreads by exposure to human respiratory droplets.
"People with symptoms of novel coronavirus need to isolate themselves at home for at least 7 days or 72 hours (3 days) after fever and other symptoms resolve, whichever is longer," Skagit County Public Health reports. "The end of symptoms must be marked from the time after you have stopped fever reducing medication. Having a positive test result does not change that advice. It is essential that all people with symptoms of novel coronavirus follow these isolation recommendations."
What you can do: The CDC advises the public to wash hands often; keep hands away from mouth, nose and eyes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and cover coughs and sneezes.
Updated statistics and testing information:
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.