As of Oct. 7, 1,147 Skagit County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the virus was first confirmed here March 10, according to Skagit County Public Health.
That’s 97 more confirmed cases since Sept. 7.
The following is from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 1,147 cases, 22 deaths
- Statewide: 91,208 cases, 2,177 deaths
- Nationwide: 7,475,262 cases, 210,232 deaths
- Worldwide: 35,659,007 cases, 1,044,269 deaths
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Oct. 2
- Number of tests: 26,782
- Number of confirmed cases: 629
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
- Oct. 7: 1,124 cases, 22 deaths
- Sept. 7: 1,050 cases, 22 deaths
- Aug. 7: 858 cases, 21 deaths
- July 7: 557 cases, 15 deaths
- June 7: 449 cases, 15 deaths
- May 7: 391 cases, 13 deaths
- April 7: 169 cases, five deaths
MORE INFORMATION:
