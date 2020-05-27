The COVID-19 virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. The following numbers are as of Tuesday, May 26, as reported by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES
- Skagit County: 427 confirmed cases, 272 recovered, 50 hospitalized, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 20,181 confirmed cases, 3,338 hospitalized, 1,078 deaths.
- Nationwide: 1,662,414 confirmed cases (increase of 24,958 in 24 hours), 98,261 deaths (increase of 592 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 5,451,532 confirmed cases (increase of 99,024 in 24 hours), 345,752 deaths.
WHERE THE CASES ARE
By ZIP code:
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 160-169
- 98233 (Burlington): 90-99
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 50-59
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 40-49
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-May 22
- 2,870 individuals tested
- Number of confirmed cases: 77.
UPDATED INFORMATION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.