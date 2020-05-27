0527 COVID-19 update

The COVID-19 virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. The following numbers are as of Tuesday, May 26, as reported by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.

CONFIRMED CASES

  • Skagit County: 427 confirmed cases, 272 recovered, 50 hospitalized, 15 deaths.
  • Statewide: 20,181 confirmed cases, 3,338 hospitalized, 1,078 deaths.
  • Nationwide: 1,662,414 confirmed cases (increase of 24,958 in 24 hours), 98,261 deaths (increase of 592 in 24 hours).
  • Worldwide: 5,451,532 confirmed cases (increase of 99,024 in 24 hours), 345,752 deaths.

WHERE THE CASES ARE

By ZIP code:

  • 98273 (Mount Vernon): 160-169
  • 98233 (Burlington): 90-99
  • 98274 (Mount Vernon): 50-59
  • 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 40-49
  • 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
  • 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
  • 98232 (Bow): 10-19
  • 98257 (La Conner area): less than 10
  • 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
  • 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
  • 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
  • 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10

DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS

At Skagit Valley College, April 21-May 22

  • 2,870 individuals tested
  • Number of confirmed cases: 77.

