The virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. All numbers as of Tuesday, June 16, by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 464 confirmed cases, 389 recovered, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 26,531 confirmed cases, 1,231 deaths.
- Nationwide: 2,104,346 confirmed cases (increase of 18,577 in 24 hours), 116,140 deaths (increase of 496 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 8,061,550 confirmed cases (increase of 118,502 in 24 hours), 440,290 deaths.
WHERE THE CASES WERE FOUND:
By ZIP code
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 190-199
- 98233 (Burlington): 100-119
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 50-59
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 40-49
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): 10-19
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-June 10
- Individuals tested: 5,168
- Number of confirmed cases: 99
UPDATED INFORMATION:
