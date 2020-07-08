The virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. Numbers as of Monday, July 6, unless otherwise noted. Sources: Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 552 confirmed cases (increase of six since July 3), 434 recovered, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 35,898 confirmed cases (increase of 66 in 24 hours), 1,359 deaths (increase of seven since July 4).
- Nationwide: 2,886,267 confirmed cases (increase of 44,361 in 24 hours), 129,811 deaths (increase of 235 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 11,327,790 cases (increase of 186,167 in 24 hours), 532,340 deaths (increase of 4,134 in 24 hours).
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-July 2
- Individuals tested: 9,350
- Number of confirmed cases: 189
UPDATED INFORMATION:
