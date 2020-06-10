The virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. All numbers as of Tuesday, June 9, by Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 449 confirmed cases, 308 recovered, 15 deaths.
- Statewide: 24,041 confirmed cases, 1,161 deaths.
- Nationwide: 1,938,823 confirmed cases (increase of 17,919 in 24 hours), 110,375 deaths (increase of 474 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 7,039,918 confirmed cases (increase of 131,296 in 24 hours), 404,396 deaths.
WHERE THE CASES WERE FOUND:
By ZIP code:
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 180-189
- 98233 (Burlington): 90-99
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 50-59
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 40-49
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): 10-19
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-June 5
- Individuals tested: 4,295
- Number of confirmed cases: 91
UPDATED INFORMATION
