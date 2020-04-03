COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. April 2
Cases in Skagit County: 153 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 4 deaths
Cases in Washington: 6,585 cases, 262 deaths
Cases in the U.S.: 239,279 cases, 5,443 deaths
Cases worldwide: 976,249 cases, 50,489 deaths
Government response: Several states, including Washington, have ordered residents to stay home except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping or medical appointments. Outside activities such as walks, bike rides and gardening are permitted as long as people remain at least 6 feet from others engaged in those activities. All businesses, churches and schools are closed. Visits to adult care centers are restricted. Essential businesses and public services continue to operate.
About COVID-19: COVID-19 causes severe acute respiratory illness; symptoms include fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, fatigue and muscle pain. It has an incubation period of one to 14 days and spreads by exposure to human respiratory droplets.
What you can do: The CDC advises the public to avoid contact with sick individuals; wash hands often; avoid touching the face; and practice good respiratory hygiene, including covering sneezes and coughs.
Updated statistics and testing information:
