CORRECTS to eight deaths in Skagit County; state DOH number was incorrect.
Eight Skagit County residents have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, up from seven two days ago, according to Skagit County Public Health.
Statewide, the toll as of Wednesday morning had grown to 682; in the nation, 41,758. Worldwide, 169,006 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.
The number of worldwide deaths due to COVID-19 has surpassed that of the first and second cholera pandemics of the 1800s and the lowest estimated number of deaths from the 2009 "swine flu" epidemic.
In a televised address Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee said it is unlikely many restrictions under his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order will be modified before May 4, when the order is scheduled to be lifted. He said the loosening of restrictions are contingent on a steady decrease of the spread of COVID-19.
“It will look more like the turning of the dial than the flip of a switch,” Inslee said of restarting the state's economy. “We’re going to take steps and then monitor to see whether they work or if we must continue to adapt.”
Restarting the economy begins with widely available testing for individuals who may have contracted COVID-19, tracing for those who have come into close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals, and isolation or quarantine for individuals who could transmit the virus, Inslee said.
Continued physical distancing, teleworking and other measures will continue to be necessary to keep workers and customers safe, possibly for several months, he added.
"In the coming days, we will receive additional health modeling projecting the course of this virus,” Inslee said. “We hope it will give us cause to begin lifting certain restrictions.”
COVID-19 cases as of 6:45 a.m. April 22:
Cases in Skagit County: 255 cases, 9 deaths.
Cases in Washington: 12,282 cases, 682 deaths.
Cases in the U.S.: 776,093 cases, 41,758 deaths.
Cases worldwide: 2,471,136 cases, 169,006 deaths.
Government response: Public gatherings are banned and nonessential businesses are closed through May 4 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Churches and schools are closed. Visits to adult care centers are restricted. Outside activities such as grocery shopping, pharmacy and doctor visits, and exercise are permitted with social distancing of at least 6 feet.
What you can do: The CDC advises the public to avoid contact with sick individuals; wash hands often; avoid touching the face; and practice good respiratory hygiene, including covering sneezes and coughs.
Updated statistics and testing information:
