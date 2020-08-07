The COVID-19 virus has claimed 21 lives in Skagit County since the severe respiratory disease was first diagnosed here on March 10.
All told, 257 Skagit County residents were diagnosed and five died in July.
The following numbers, from Friday, are from Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
• Skagit County: 858 cases (increase of nine in 24 hours), 629 recovered, 21 deaths.
• Statewide: 60,917 cases, 1,653 deaths.
• Nationwide: 4,858,596 cases (increase of 56,105 in 24 hours); 158,887 deaths (increase of 1,256 in 24 hours).
• Worldwide: 18,902,735 cases (increase of 278,291 in 24 hours), 709,511 deaths (increase of 6,815 in 24 hours).
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Aug. 4
• Individuals tested: 18,517
• Number of confirmed cases: 433
UPDATED INFORMATION:
- Skagit County Public Health
- Washington Department of Health
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization
- Anacortes American
— Richard Walker
