Ten Skagit County residents have died from the COVID-19 virus as of Sunday morning, according to the state Department of Health.
Some 293 Skagit residents have been diagnosed with the virus since it was first detected in the state on Jan. 21. Of those, 112 have recovered and 39 were hospitalized.
Local confirmed cases by ZIP code area
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 100-109
- 98233 (Burlington): 60-69
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 40-49
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 30-39
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98232 (Bow): less than 10
- 98257 (La Conner area): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
Skagit County Public Health is offering drive-through testing in Skagit Valley College's east parking lot, near McIntyre Hall, for healthcare workers and first responders, any people who have been recommended for testing by their doctor, and members of public showing mild symptoms of coronavirus, such as cough and/or fever. Register online at https://redcap-prod-appvmh7sie4f5x4e.azurewebsites.net/surveys/?s=LFTNY7M9TW
State, national, global deaths
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 deaths as of Sunday morning had grown to 738; in the nation, 50,439. Worldwide, 193,722 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.
The number of worldwide deaths due to COVID-19 has surpassed that of the first and second cholera pandemics of the 1800s and the lowest estimated number of deaths from the 2009 “swine flu” pandemic.
Gov. Jay Inslee's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is scheduled to be lifted on May 4, though on April 21 he said the loosening of restrictions is contingent on a steady decrease of the spread of COVID-19.
Restarting the economy, Inslee said, will begin with widely available testing for individuals who may have contracted COVID-19, tracing for those who have come into close contact with COVID-19 positive individuals, and isolation or quarantine for individuals who could transmit the virus. Continued physical distancing, teleworking and other measures will continue to be necessary to keep workers and customers safe, possibly for several months, he added.
On April 24, Inslee said work on existing commercial and residential construction projects could resume provided workers maintain proper distance from each other at all times and wear protective equipment.
Meanwhile, nonessential businesses remain closed and public gatherings banned through May 4 to slow the virus' spread. Churches and schools are closed. Visits to adult care centers are restricted. Outside activities such as grocery shopping, pharmacy and doctor visits, and exercise are permitted with social distancing of at least 6 feet.
The CDC advises the public to avoid contact with sick individuals; wash hands often; avoid touching the face; and practice good respiratory hygiene, including covering sneezes and coughs.
Updated statistics and testing information
