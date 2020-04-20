COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. April 19
Cases in Skagit County: 245 positive, 35 hospitalized, 81 recovered, 7 deaths.
Cases in Washington: 11,790 cases, 634 deaths.
Cases in the U.S.: 720,630 cases, 37,202 deaths.
Cases worldwide: 2,285,210 cases (82,180 new cases in 24 hours), 155,124 deaths.
Government response: Public gatherings are banned and non-essential businesses are closed through May 4. Churches and schools are closed. Visits to adult care centers are restricted. Outside activities such as walks, bike rides and gardening are permitted as long as people remain at least 6 feet from others. Essential businesses and public services continue to operate.
About COVID-19: COVID-19 causes severe acute respiratory illness; symptoms include fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, fatigue and muscle pain. It has an incubation period of one to 14 days and spreads by exposure to human respiratory droplets.
What you can do: The CDC advises the public to avoid contact with sick individuals; wash hands often; avoid touching the face; and practice good respiratory hygiene, including covering sneezes and coughs.
Updated statistics and testing information:
