The number of Skagit County residents who died from the COVID-19 virus remained at 13 late Tuesday, unchanged from a week earlier, according to an update posted at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Skagit County Public Health website.
Some 365 Skagit residents have been diagnosed with the virus since it was first detected in the state on Jan. 21. Of those, 146 have recovered and 43 had been hospitalized.
Skagit County Public Health began offering drive-through testing April 27 at Skagit Valley College. Of 883 people tested as of Friday, 27 tested positive for the virus, according to the Public Health website.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 deaths as of late Tuesday had grown to 862; in the nation, 68,279. Worldwide, 245,150 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.
More Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Vietnam War. The number of worldwide deaths due to COVID-19 has surpassed that of the first and second cholera pandemics of the 1800s and the lowest estimated number of deaths from the 2009 “swine flu” pandemic.
Local confirmed cases by ZIP code area
Source: Washington Department of Health
- 98273 (Mount Vernon): 110-119
- 98233 (Burlington): 70-79
- 98274 (Mount Vernon): 50-59
- 98284/98263/28255 (Sedro-Woolley/Lyman/Hamilton): 30-39
- 98221 (Anacortes): 20-29
- 98229 (Skagit/Whatcom county line): less than 10
- 98232 (Bow): 10-19
- 98257 (La Conner area): less than 10
- 98237 (Concrete): less than 10
- 98241 (Darrington): less than 10
- 98283 (Rockport) less than 10
- 98267 (Marblemount): less than 10
Update on ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’
As the virus’s spread has slowed and testing become more available, Gov. Jay Inslee has allowed some parts of the economy to reopen. Existing commercial and residential construction projects have resumed, though workers must maintain proper distance from each other at all times and wear protective equipment. Hospitals can again perform elective surgeries. Fishing areas, golf courses and state parks can reopen today.
Auto dealerships could reopen by the end of May, and retail consumers may soon be able to pick up items from stores curbside. Restaurants could be operating at 50% capacity in June. Large gatherings could be allowed by mid-July.
“There’s a very good chance schools could reopen in the fall,” Inslee said. “What we do in the next several weeks will have a large impact on that decision.”
Meanwhile, nonessential businesses remain closed and public gatherings banned to keep the virus at manageable levels. Churches and schools are closed. Visits to adult care centers are restricted. Outside activities such as grocery shopping, pharmacy and doctor visits, and exercise are permitted with social distancing of at least 6 feet.
The CDC advises the public to avoid contact with sick individuals; wash hands often; avoid touching the face; and practice good respiratory hygiene, including covering sneezes and coughs.
Updated statistics and testing information:
