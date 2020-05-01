Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said Wednesday the local economy is awakening from its slumber forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Work is resuming on existing construction projects. Elective surgeries are again offered at Island Hospital. Retailers and restaurants are preparing for phased-in re-openings, with limited occupancy, social distancing, and protective gear for employees. Day use at state parks, as well as fishing, hunting and golfing, reopen on May 5.
“Our city has done a great job of complying with the state’s stay-at-home order, wearing masks and checking in on our neighbors and our community members to make sure everyone in the community has what they need,” Gere said in her weekly televised update on the pandemic. “We’ve established our response and now we’re looking forward to our recovery efforts.”
Gere said she expects information Friday from Gov. Jay Inslee on when and how businesses will reopen. Meanwhile, there are numerous signs Anacortes is ready to spring back to life. This year to date, the city has received 39 single-family residential permit applications, compared to 15 last year; 20 permits have been issued, compared to four last year, the mayor said. The city’s broadband utility continues to install fiber in the Central Business District.
Gere said the city's high-speed broadband service will be important as businesses reopen and will have a role in the city's long-term economic vitality.
“We know how important it is for Anacortes to have this service for telemedicine, for working from home, to keeping our economy moving and keeping our community safe and healthy,” Gere said of the city’s broadband service.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which spurred Gov. Inslee to issue a stay-at-home order and close schools, churches and non-essential businesses to stem the virus’ spread, was a gut-punch to the local economy. Countywide, 9,570 Skagit County residents filed unemployment claims in April. And Gere said she expects a $1.6 million decrease in sales tax revenue that is used to fund government services. She said she and Finance Director Steve Hoglund made up the loss through “savings in attrition” and deferring optional projects.
Other points from Gere’s update:
- Anacortes Municipal Court will reopen on May 14. Masks will be provided to defendants needing them, and six-foot social distancing requirements will be followed.
- Of 540 people tested for the virus at Island Hospital, 29 were positive. Skagit County Public Health began offering drive-through testing April 27 at Skagit Valley College. Of 284 people tested that day and on April 28, 10 tested positive for the virus, according to the Public Health website.
- To honor the Class of 2020, Channel 10 will show the names and photos of all graduating seniors from Anacortes High School, Cap Sante High School and the Northwest Career and Technical Academy. On April 17, the lights at Seahawk Stadium were turned on to recognize senior athletes whose final season was cut short the pandemic.
- The fireworks display will take place on the Fourth of July, but no decisions have been made regarding other summer events.
Gere urged caution in the days ahead, noting that 13 people have died from the virus in Skagit County.
“While we look ahead, we must be aware COVID-19 is still in our community and in Skagit County,” Gere said.
