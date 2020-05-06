It isn’t business as usual in downtown Anacortes, but some retail business is taking place anyway.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ebb and flow of products and the way customers are served.
Restaurants cannot seat customers, but can sell food to go and deliver. Grocery stores and pharmacies are open with social distancing requirements. Small businesses have fewer options, though the internet has proven helpful for some.
Elizabeth Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Manor, said that when restrictions on in-person interactions were first put into place, she took a break to figure out the best way to keep the shop running. The internet has proven to be the best way so far to keep the gift shop going.
“We’re learning every day,” she said. “It hasn’t been the smoothest transition, but we’re getting into a rhythm.”
A small number fall under the governor’s “essential business” category and can have customers come inside.
“Everybody is finding ways to be creative through this. Demand is surging in one department and falling off on the other,” said Nathan Vanderpool, co-owner of Bayshore Office Products, Inc. on Commercial Avenue.
Bayshore is allowed to stay open because it provides supplies to support working from home. Vanderpool knows it’s frustrating to some other local businesses that cannot be open.
“We didn’t write the rules, and the rules said office stores can be open,” he said. “It’s created a ‘why them and not me?’ sort of thing, certainly.”
Vanderpool had diversified and expanded his product lines in recent years, with items such as mattresses added to the traditional office supplies. These days, clothing and housewares from overstock resale lots are also showcased in the storefront windows.
Diversifying has been huge for the store, Vanderpool said. While store traffic dwindled when the stay-at-home order was announced, the products are still moving, especially cleaning products, he said.
“People are finding it very helpful. It saves them a trip to Burlington,” he said.
Bayshore always offered delivery, but its runs are a little different lately.
“We’re going to people’s houses instead of offices,” he said. Some products go even farther with online ordering.
“Our little store in Anacortes is shipping to Maryland and Boston,” Vanderpool said.
Remote retail
Some stores that cannot allow customers to come shop have found other ways to serve them remotely.
Michele DeCarlo, owner of Lil’ Tugs, is taking a concierge approach. She relies on her smartphone to connect with customers and take payment.
“That’s how we’re doing it,” she said. “Trying to keep my head above water.”
When customers want to place an order, she picks up her phone and begins to move through the shop with the customer on the line. Sometimes customers will describe the item they want, and DeCarlo will send pictures, but she often starts with a video call, walking through the shop with the camera passing over merchandise displays, using the camera lens as a stand-in for the eye of a person browsing in store.
“I’m doing what works for us right now,” DeCarlo said, fresh off a video call with a customer and with another scheduled for the afternoon.
Each order takes around an hour, including the call and the time it takes for DeCarlo to gather up all the items.
The shop provides curbside pickup and local delivery, but DeCarlo said there was a slow start when restrictions were first announced and she tried to figure what was and wasn’t allowed.
“We always wear a mask and gloves. I’m the only one in the store,” she said.
DeCarlo had just completed moving the decorative children’s tugboat into the shop’s new location across the street when the announcement to shut down nonessential businesses was made.
No one has gotten to see the new storefront except for DeCarlo and her husband, who fulfill orders made by phone.
“I could be upset and angry about all of it, but it is what it is,” she said. “We’ve got to make do.”
DeCarlo has also started to make masks for people who need them as a way to give back to the community and to introduce people to the store.
“It’s been very positive,” she said. She accepts donations for the masks, but doesn’t require them. The shutdown has reduced profit by around 75% for the month, DeCarlo said, and she hasn’t received any financial help from government sources.
“We’re just hanging in there. We’ve been able to pay our rent and pay our bills,” she said. “We’re just trying to maintain that status quo.”
DeCarlo doesn’t have an online store for her business, so each order must be made through her over the phone.
“People love to touch, feel and inspect baby clothes. They like to see the designs, and they are relying on me to sell them what they normally buy in store,” she said.
Livestream sales
Johnson Manor moved toward videostreaming to help customers shop virtually.
Johnson sets up a camera in the store and holds up a product to viewers watching a livestream on the shop’s Facebook page. She talks about the item and sets up a sign with its price and a number to reference it by. Beneath the video, viewers comment on which items they want to buy.
“In the beginning, we didn’t do much; we didn’t know what to do. I listened to a bunch of business podcasts,” she said. The podcasts gave her ideas on how to market products virtually, leading to an increased presence on the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Whether ordering through the livestreams, which are saved on the Facebook page and available to view and order from at any point, or browsing online, Johnson Manor offers shipping, local delivery and curbside pick up. She said does daily drops to Anacortes and Oak Harbor buyers and makes it to the Mount Vernon area about once a week.
Even with orders coming in, Johnson has still had to apply for assistance loans to make up the difference of normal shopping volumes.
“I know money is tight for everyone right now, especially people who aren’t working,” she said. But she said she’s appreciative of the customers who have continued to make purchases.
“At the end of the day we’ve had a lot of customers show up for us, and that gives me hope and happiness that we made a difference and people want to help and support us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.