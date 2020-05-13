The deadline is May 29 for applications for the City of Anacortes’ Small Business Stabilization Grant, initiated to help local businesses make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are available online at www.anacorteswa.gov/1223/CDBG-Small-Business-Stabilization-Grant. To qualify for a grant of up to $10,000, the applicant must meet the following criteria:
• The company must have no more than 30 employees.
• 51% of employees must be low- and moderate-income earners. That’s $79,400 for a household of four, $50,200 for a household of two, according to city Planning Director Don Measamer.
• Applicants must provide income verification for employees.
• Home-based businesses are eligible, but would score lower than a business with a downtown storefront.
The grant can be used to pay rent, mortgage or utilities and/or purchase supplies, “basically anything that would keep the business going or help restart that business,” Measamer said previously.
City Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath suggested the funds could also be used for modifications to ensure physical-distancing requirements are met when the business reopens.
Measamer said May 4 that about 1,500 area businesses could qualify for the grants. The applications will be screened to ensure they comply with funding guidelines, then scored by a panel and approved by the City Council.
The city will use $160,000 in Community Development Block Grant money to fund the grants. Another $8,000 will be used to assist food banks.
The panel, named by Measamer, are Bill French, Anacortes Housing Authority commissioner; Frank Jeretsky, Anacortes planning commissioner; Dustin Johnson, executive director of the Anacortes Family Center; Meredith McIlmoyle, executive director of the Anacortes Arts Festival; Andy Stewart of Emerald Marine; Warren Tessler, president of the board of the Anacortes Parks Foundation; and Gina Walsh, president of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
Local businesses are in the second month of Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order, issued March 23, that closed nonessential businesses and banned public gatherings in an effort to stop the COVID-19 virus’ spread.
Statewide, 100,762 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed during the week of April 26 to May 2; the greatest number came from workers in health care and social assistance, followed by retail trade, and accommodation and food services, according to the state Economic Security Department.
That week, Skagit County residents filed 1,609 initial claims, down from 2,164 the previous week, according to the Economic Security Deepartment.
Inslee began easing restrictions as the virus’ spread slowed and testing became available. On April 24, he allowed existing construction projects to resume and hospitals to begin performing elective surgeries. On May 5, he allowed the reopening of auto, RV and boat sales; car washes; pet services; and curbside pickup of retail purchases.
The next phase of his plan to reopen the economy could begin May 26, with construction and manufacturing activity resuming in full, restaurants reopening to 50% capacity, retail stores resuming in-store sales, and hair and nail salons reopening. Real estate, professional services, in-home domestic services, and pet grooming would also be allowed to resume. But moving to the next phase depends on data factors and the availability of testing in an area.
If the virus continues to be held at bay, restaurants and taverns could open to 75% capacity by mid-June. The final phase could begin in early July, with a return to what Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere called the “new normal” — life as we knew it, but with physical distancing and encouragement to continue teleworking when possible.
