The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s didgwalic Wellness Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Swinomish Casino and Lodge at 12885 Casino Drive.

It is offering the Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for those 18 and older.

At press time, it still had 800 doses available.

Appointments can be scheduled through prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

