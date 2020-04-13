The COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep stores and public spaces closed and the Anacortes Farmers Market is finding a new way to bring its fresh items to those who want them.
The market is going online this week instead of holding its scheduled monthly market.
Interested shoppers can go online to anacortesfarmersmarket.org and place an order from a list of about 160 products from many of the market’s regular vendors.
Shoppers can then pay through the website and then pick their order up at the Depot Saturday. Those who want to use EBT can bring their payment to the Depot when they come for pickup.
The weekly market is scheduled to open for the season May 2. This is its 31st year.
