The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center could be allowed to reopen in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, as early as June 22, but pool officials are trying to figure out how that will work with social distancing guidelines that must remain in place.
Executive Director Mitch Everton said he has been in communication with Erik Titus, athletic director of the high school, about the fall swim season and what that might look like both for the center and the school. Many questions remain.
“Everything from social distancing of the swimmers— do they shower at the high school and walk over? What do meets look like?” Everton said. “One thing that has come through clearly is that the swim practices will be much less efficient.”
He said the previous lane and time allotment given to the swim team is unlikely to work under the new regulations, and discussions with the high school are ongoing.
Considerations about how to run Thunderbird Aquatic Club practices and meets were also discussed.
“I don’t know how you have a meet and have a sprint and not have six swimmers in each other’s faces going down and back,” he said. “There’s just no way you can social distance that.”
For now, Everton is looking to USA Swimming for guidance on how to manage the pool deck and enforce distancing.
“Everything we’re predicating with TAC is based on USA Swimming, and it’s fairly restrictive,” he said.
Commissioners discussed moving to a subscription-type model for open swimming, where patrons could sign up to swim during time slots to allow staff to manage how many people enter the facility at a time.
As for the fitness center portion of the facility, Everton discussed cordoning off some machines to keep distance between patrons.
“I think that probably the gym will have a maximum of 10 to 12 people,” he said. He also said it is unlikely the facility could provide towels or floaties for patron use.
Commissioner Andrew Olsen suggested that the center should sell these items at the front for visitors to hold onto and reuse when they come in.
Plexiglass will be installed at the cashier desk, and floor markings noting appropriate distance will be added to the facility. Everton said he is considering assigning one or two employees to continuously clean and sanitize spaces that are touched in the center.
The hours of operation for reopening were also discussed.
“If we’re opening for certain services, I think we have to minimize the hour of those services to reduce exposure to our staff, the public,” Commissioner David Way said.
While shorter hours would reduce the costs of paying lifeguard staff, the expenses from heating the pool and operating with limited hours would significantly raise expenses without the revenue to cover it, Commissioner Jeremy McNett said.
“We have to heat the pool 24 hours a day. In my opinion, we could be open 24 hours a day so those that want to get up at 3 a.m. can come swim. Our utility expenses will go back up to 100%, but our revenues are going to be at whatever percent we’re open,” McNett said.
Since the building has been closed, revenue has come in $90,000 short of budget, but that has been largely offset by expenses being $96,000 lower than expected. The gas bill down is 72%, the water bill down 82% and electric bill down 58%, Everton said.
“You close the building, and you turn all of the lights off and that’s what happens,” he said.
In the meantime, the center has started hosting virtual fitness classes to keep patrons engaged.
Before the pandemic closed everything down, the pool had been in talks with city officials to discuss working together toward a joint community center.
The joint committee had just sent plans off to an architecture firm for initial designs and cost evaluations when COVID-19 came to town.
Now, those discussions are tabled, and plans hang in limbo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.