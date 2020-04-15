Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said Wednesday that the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Skagit County was slowing but then spiked again, and she reminded residents that they need to stay home and follow social distancing guidelines when away from home for an essential activity.
Skagit County Public Health and Island Hospital "had reported that the cases were slowing," Gere said in her weekly COVID-19 update broadcast on Channel 10. "That was good, but yesterday I got the news that we had a spike of eight more cases in the county, two of which are in Anacortes.
"Now more than ever, we need to stay home so the downward trend will continue and we can flatten the curve. If you must go out, please wear a mask and offer a mask to a neighbor or a friend."
Gere said that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday there were 200 positive cases and 26 hospitalizations in Skagit County since March 12. Some 58 people have recovered; six have died.
But as she spoke, Skagit Public Health posted new data showing the number of positive cases in the county had grown as of Wednesday to 209 positive cases, the number of hospitalizations to 29, and the number of recoveries to 71.
"We are still under Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order, and although the weather has been beautiful it's our responsibility to stay strong and stay home," she said.
Highlights from her update:
- Schools will remain closed. But Gere said she was advised by Superintendent Mark Wenzel that students will receive curriculum and guidance so they can complete the school year at home.
- The Anacortes Public Library and the Anacortes Museum remain closed but are offering activities online.
- Meals on Wheels is serving approximately 200 meals a day.
- Several recreational areas are closed: Park playgrounds, athletic fields, sports courts, picnic shelters, Ace of Hearts Dog Park, and the Sunset Beach fire pits. In addition, the road to Mount Erie is closed to vehicle traffic.
- Still open: Park trails, the community forest lands, and the Washington Park campgrounds, boat launch and Loop Road. Gere asked that no more than 10 vehicles be parked at one time at the forestland trail heads. "We want to reduce the crowding and promote social distancing," she said. "Consider walking to one of our local parks instead of driving if you are able."
- Parks Department staff members are on the forestland trails, advising trail users of the importance of maintaining social distancing guidelines, Gere said.
- The city anticipates a $1.8 million reduction in sales tax revenue because of the temporary closure of non-essential businesses during the pandemic. The city went into 2020 expecting sales tax revenues of $4.9 million this year.
- Skagit County has extended to June 30 the deadline for property taxes but encourages those who can pay their property taxes this month to do so. "If we assume that half of the people who pay property taxes take a deferment, we will be looking at a reduction of $1.2 million in property tax revenues for the first half of this year," Gere said.
- The city Planning Department is issuing permits and "we can assume we will see some pretty strong construction activity once people are able to get back to work," Gere said. Permits have been issued for 17 single-family homes, compared to four this time last year; 41 single-family home repair permits have been issued, up from 30 this time last year. The number of permits for commercial repairs are also up, Gere said. "This tells us our community is ready to go to work and will work toward recovery as soon as it is safe to do so.
- The City of Anacortes has received $168,183 in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. The CARES Act — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — provides $100,000 to assist small businesses. Gere said the city will have an application process in place in two weeks. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $68,183 in relief funding. According to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell's office, the funding is for critical housing programs. It was not clear Wednesday how the city intends to use the housing funds.
