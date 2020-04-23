Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said Wednesday that she and other Washington mayors “implored” Gov. Jay Inslee in a conference call to allow construction and landscaping companies to resume doing business, saying those industries “would have an immediate positive impact on our local economy.”
Gere, speaking in her weekly televised COVID-19 community briefing, said she and other elected officials participated in an April 16 conference call with Inslee. She said the mayors told Inslee construction and landscaping would pose “relatively low risk” of extending the pandemic.
Completion of construction projects is at a standstill until Inslee’s stay-at-home order ends or is modified. The order allows only businesses deemed “essential” to operate. Gere said landscaping businesses are limited to performing emergency repairs and damage-preventative work.
Construction and landscaping have a ripple effect on the local economy. Contractors buy supplies from local hardware, lumber and paint stores, which remain open. Those purchases generate sales tax revenue that is used to support local government services.
“We implored Gov. Inslee to look at reopening that part of our economy first,” Gere said. “We are looking forward to his comments on that in the next week or so.”
Meanwhile, Gere said planning is moving forward for the city’s Fourth of July celebration and the Anacortes Arts Festival, scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2. However, she warned, a decision will be made on June 1 on how or if those celebrations will take place.
In the opening remarks of her community briefing, Gere said, “Anacortes, like communities everywhere, has been confronted with an unprecedented situation. We are facing two challenges: the coronavirus pandemic and its related economic disruption. …
“Reopening the economy will not mean that everything goes back to normal, but facing this new challenge means a new way of doing business and new social behaviors to protect our health. We will guide our decisions about this new phase of social distancing by data and advice by our public health officials.”
Other topics Gere addressed:
• Applicants will get a response in four to six weeks to their requests for assistance through the state Department of Commerce’s Washington Small Business Emergency Grants. Some 400 businesses — 38 from Anacortes —applied, Gere said. In addition, the city is establishing a grant program to assist local businesses, using $168,000 in Community Development Block Grant money.
• Deadline is April 30 for applications for property tax payment extensions. If approved, the applicant will have until July 31 to pay in full. The fee to pay property taxes by electronic check is waived.
• Skagit County Public Health will open a drive-thru testing site on Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Skagit Valley College’s east parking lot. Gere said the site will open first for medical responders; it will open later for adults exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. It will take 24-48 hours for results, Gere said. Public Health expects to test 100 people a day.
“Widespread testing must be available before we can open up our economy and ease the restrictions of the governor’s ‘Stay at Home, Stay Healthy’ order,” Gere said.
As of Wednesday, Island Hospital had tested 475 people; 25 tested positive, she said.
• PACCAR, a manufacturer of light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, is manufacturing face shields using 3-D printers and donating them to Island Hospital, Gere said.
• The Anacortes Library is offering “virtual events” on its website.
• As of Wednesday, Meals on Wheels had delivered 914 meals to 82 residents.
