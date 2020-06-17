Predicting that more of the local economy could reopen by July 4, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere warned Anacortes residents last week to remain “cautious and vigilant” against COVID-19 to keep the virus from resurging and stalling full resumption of normal daily routines and business activity.
“As businesses start to reopen and people begin to return to work, please closely follow the new protocols and procedures issued by the governor,” she said June 10 in her weekly community briefing, broadcast on local Channel 10 and on the city’s website. “These guidelines are to assure we get back to business in a way that is safe for our employees and for our customers.”
Gere asked residents to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and maintain a social distance of six feet from others not in their household. “We must remain cautious and vigilant as we move in this new phase,” she said.
Her comments came as 19 states reported a surge in COVID-19, for which a vaccine has yet to be developed. Those states had been more aggressive in reopening their economies, something Washington state is doing in phases.
Washington state is currently in its second of four phases; to advance to the next phase, each county must reach a state-established target, including a drop in COVID-19 cases, availability of hospital beds, and adequate testing capacity. Skagit County was permitted by state health officials to advance to Phase 2 after the number of new COVID-19 cases slowed to 5.4 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
Phase 3 will allow the resumption of outdoor group recreation and sports; the reopening of gyms, pools and theaters to 50% capacity; the expansion of restaurant activity to less than 75% capacity and bar areas at less than 25% capacity; restoration of all other business activities, except for nightclubs and events with more than 50 people; and partial reopening of City Hall, the library and the museum.
Phase 4, which could come by the end of July, would mark “a full return to public interactions, with appropriate physical distancing,” Gere said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.