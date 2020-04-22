A new drive-through pilot program in Skagit County will bring more COVID-19 tests to the community, plus relieve pressure on hospitals to provide care to those most in need, according to Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall.
The Skagit County Public Health Department will open a pilot drive-through testing site next week in Mount Vernon to provide tests to those who have symptoms that could indicate the COVID-19 virus or those who have been exposed to someone who has it. The testing is “much needed throughout the region,” Hall said.
“The site will allow each hospital and health care entity to focus on those who are symptomatic and those who are high-risk or have underlying conditions,” he said.
Testing should be open to the public starting Monday, April 27, Hall said. Anyone wanting to take part must register in advance on the county’s public health site.
Island Hospital has its respiratory clinic, which does accommodate some drive-up testing for many patients. But the hospital does not have plans to open a public drive-through test site.
Right now, the clinic sees about eight patients a day with various respiratory issues, Hall said.
The hospital is not testing asymptomatic patients or testing for COVID-19 antibodies that would indicate a patient previously had the virus. That antibody testing may become available in the next few weeks, Hall said.
Because no tests are available for asymptomatic patients, Hall urged people to act as if they may be carrying the disease.
According to federal guidelines, a region should have declining cases for 14 days in a row to start reopening services. Skagit County is not yet seeing that downward slope, Hall said. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the county had 255 positive cases of COVID-19. That an increase of 57 cases since Monday, April 13.
If the area doesn’t start seeing that downward slope, there will likely be an extension of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, set to expire on May 4.
