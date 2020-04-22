Island Hospital’s supplies of personal protective equipment, such as masks and hand sanitizer, are holding up so far, and the hospital is taking steps to make sure they last.
“We’re not at a crisis point with any of our supplies right now,” hospital Chief Patient Care Executive Denise Jones said.
The hospital recently received a shipment of N95 masks from China and is also making plans to sterilize and reuse masks, if necessary.
The N95 masks are a higher level of security than a typical mask, Jones said. They are used when staff is completing certain procedures on patients who have COVID-19 or who are suspected to have the virus, Jones said. It’s a way to keep staff safe.
Those masks fit tightly over the face and are fitted specifically to one person. When taking part in a fit test, a scent is sprayed next to the face of the person wearing a mask. If that person can still smell the spray, the mask doesn’t fit well enough, and a new mask must be tried.
The rejected mask goes into a box. Previously, they couldn’t be reused, Jones said. But through a new sterilization process that retains shape and filtration rate, staff can now clean them for reuse up to 10 times.
That greatly increases the hospital’s supply, Jones said.
The respiratory therapy department has been leading the charge to get all those who need it fitted for N95 masks, Jones said. They have been instrumental in not only caring for patients with the COVID-19 virus but in providing safety for the health care workers in the clinic, Jones said.
Donations of gloves and other safety items have helped keep the hospital stocked. Also, the hospital has been able to get distillery-made hand sanitizer in 5-pound tubs for no cost.
The hospital is keeping an eye on supplies every day, Jones said. It also is reporting to the county’s Department of Emergency Management. That department is collecting PPE and distributing it to the community hospitals based on need, Jones said.
A sewing team of almost 50 people has made several hundred cloth masks for use by hospital employees, visitors and patients.
Jones and hospital spokesman Dennis Richards encouraged members of the public to use face masks whenever they are near other people because they greatly help slow the spread of disease.
People without symptoms can carry and spread the virus without knowing it, Jones said. Cloth masks help reduce that chance.
“It’s to protect others,” she said.
