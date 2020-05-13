Island Hospital is currently using three forms of testing on patients who may have COVID-19 and keeping an eye on the possibilities for future antibody testing and vaccines.
Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Prins said the hospital has tested 812 people and has seen 28 positive cases, including nine in the emergency department, six as inpatients and 13 as outpatients.
The first test type is the most accurate — a nasopharyngeal swab sent to LabCorp, Prins said. The test is used for patients who present with symptoms, but results can take up to 72 hours, he said.
The hospital also uses Northwest Laboratory, which can send test results back in 24 hours. That test is used when results are needed faster, such as with patients scheduled for surgery or for induction of labor in the hospital’s Birth Center.
The third test can be done in-house with a machine called a Cepheid. Test results are available in 45 minutes and can be used for emergency services and new mothers who arrive in labor. But it has not been as accurate as the others, Prins said.
“We have a limited supply, and we don’t know when we are going to get more,” he said.
The hospital has not yet started testing for antibodies, which would indicate a person has already had the virus. A few such tests have been certified throughout the country, including through LabCorp, Prins said. They do come with some challenges, though, such as false positives.
COVID-19 is only one form of coronavirus, but the antibody test sometimes shows a positive result in people with other forms of coronavirus, Prins said.
It’s also not yet clear if having the virus and building up antibodies precludes a person from getting it again, Prins said.
The questions about antibody test accuracy and their high costs have so far kept the hospital from using them, he said.
Meanwhile, more than 60 companies around the world are working on a vaccine.
COVID-19 is an RNA virus, like polio, so some firms are using strategies similar to creating this vaccine that was done with the polio vaccine, Prins said. Others are working on making a protein that would work like an antibody, helping the body to be ready to fight off the virus without having previous contact with the actual virus.
“When (a vaccine) will be ready and available is hard to know,” Prins said.
The hospital is looking at several ways it can treat COVID-19 patients, including ways to intubate a patient and keep them prone on their stomach for most of the day, making it easier to breathe, and using anti-inflammatory drugs to help with some symptoms.
It is also awaiting certification through the Mayo Clinic, which is conducting a study using O Positive plasma to help very sick patients on the road to recovery.
When that certification happens, Island Hospital can use plasma from Bloodworks Northwest for that treatment, Prins said.
