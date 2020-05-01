Washington state is suppressing the spread of the COVID-19 virus but “we have not won this fight,” Gov. Jay Inslee said today in extending his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to May 31.
He said the restrictions are being eased a bit: Washington businesses will reopen in four phases and 10 smaller counties that have not been hit hard by the virus will be able to apply to the state Department of Health for a variance.
The ban on public gatherings will continue and "many businesses will have to remain closed” in May, Inslee said.
Loosening of restrictions is contingent on a steady decrease of the spread of COVID-19. “We will have to continue to monitor and to assess the data on a daily basis and adapt as conditions allow,” he said, adding, “The new normal is not here yet.”
Inslee said he was told by health officials that transmission rates in Central Puget Sound are down. But statewide as of Friday, 814 Washingtonians have died from the virus – an increase of almost 100 in a week.
Asked by a reporter if he was concerned Washingtonians may lose patience with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order and begin to defy it, Inslee responded, “The vast majority of Washingtonians don’t want to see their relatives die from the COVID virus.”
Inslee issued his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order on March 23 in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a new strain of acute respiratory disease that to date has killed 62,406 Americans and 224,301 people worldwide. The first U.S. death was reported Feb. 29 in Kirkland.
Inslee’s order requires Washingtonians to stay home unless pursuing an essential activity, such as exercise, grocery shopping, or visiting a pharmacy or doctor. Schools and non-essential businesses are closed. Visits to adult care centers are curtailed. Gatherings, including worship services, weddings and funerals, are banned.
As the virus’s spread has slowed and testing become more available, Inslee has allowed some parts of the economy to reopen. He announced on April 24 that existing commercial and residential construction projects could resume provided workers maintain proper distance from each other at all times and wear protective equipment. Hospitals can again perform elective surgeries. Fishing areas, golf courses and state parks can reopen May 5.
Vehicle sales could open by the end of May and retail consumers may soon be able to pick up items from stores curbside.
Restaurants could be operating at 50% capacity in June. Large gatherings could be allowed by mid-July.
"There's a very good chance schools could reopen in the fall," Inslee said. "What we do in the next couple of weeks will have a large impact on that decision."
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere, who was one of several public officials to urge Inslee to allow some construction activity to resume, said in her own televised COVID-19 update Wednesday that there are numerous signs Anacortes is ready to spring back to life economically.
This year to date, the city has received 39 single-family residential permit applications, compared to 15 last year; 20 permits have been issued, compared to four last year, the mayor said. The city’s broadband utility continues to install fiber in the Central Business District.
Gere said the city's high-speed broadband service will be important as businesses reopen and will have a role in the city's long-term economic vitality.
“We know how important it is for Anacortes to have this service for telemedicine, for working from home, to keeping our economy moving and keeping our community safe and healthy,” Gere said of the city’s broadband service.
But Gere urged caution in the days ahead, noting that 13 people have died from the virus in Skagit County.
“While we look ahead, we must be aware COVID-19 is still in our community and in Skagit County,” Gere said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.