Gov. Jay Inslee announced today an extension to state restrictions to protect against spread of COVID-19. The restrictions were set to expire on Jan. 4 but will now last until Jan. 11.
Cases continue to rise in Washington. In Skagit County, they increased by nearly one-third just since Dec. 1.
Under the order, indoor service of bars and restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, bowling centers, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses will remain closed until Jan. 11. Retail and religious services may offer indoor service at 25% capacity.
An updated safety plan to reopen businesses is in development and is expected to be announced next week, according to the release.
“If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together,” Inslee said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.