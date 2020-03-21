Island Hospital in Anacortes is accepting donations of new supplies due to national shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from spokesperson Dennis Richards.
Learn how and where to donate from Judy Nguyen at judy.nguyen@islandhospital.org or 360-299-4210. The Island Hospital Foundation has also set up a relief fund: myihf.org/donate or call 360-299-4201.
New supplies that can be donated include:
— N95 masks, isolation masks and face masks (No cloth masks)
— nitrile gloves
— isolation gowns
— hand sanitizer
— bleach wipes
— sanitary wipes
— safety goggles
