Island Hospital in Anacortes is accepting donations of new supplies due to national shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information from spokesperson Dennis Richards.

Learn how and where to donate from Judy Nguyen at judy.nguyen@islandhospital.org or 360-299-4210. The Island Hospital Foundation has also set up a relief fund: myihf.org/donate or call 360-299-4201.

New supplies that can be donated include:

— N95 masks, isolation masks and face masks (No cloth masks)

— nitrile gloves

— isolation gowns

— hand sanitizer

— bleach wipes

— sanitary wipes

— safety goggles

