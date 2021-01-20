Island Hospital’s first public vaccine clinics scheduled for next week filled up only 22 minutes after going live at noon today.
640 people are now scheduled to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine next week over the course of four days, according to Laura Moroney, Island Hospital spokesperson.
“We understand everyone's urgency to get the vaccine,” Moroney said. “We are asking for everyone’s patience.”
Phase 1B1, which is the current phase, includes those 65 years and older, and those 50 years and older who live in multigenerational homes.
Next sign ups will be at noon next Wednesday, depending on if an allotment by the state is received. Allotments arrive at the beginning of the week and have varying amounts, dependent on supply and how the state distributes it.
