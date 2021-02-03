Island Hospital receives 1/4 of vaccine requested

“We’re all extremely disappointed,” CEO Charles Hall told the American. “We’re ready to go. It really is about not receiving enough allotment.”
The next self-scheduling goes live at noon Wednesday. Slots will go fast, and Island Hospital is only scheduling doses they know they have to avoid having to reschedule appointments.
The online scheduling process for scheduling has been changed to reflect feedback from the community.
“We believe the process will be more streamlined,” Hall said.
A name, address and date of birth will be all that’s required to sign up. Proof of residency and a certificate of eligibility from FindYourPhaseWA.org is needed for the appointment.
Island Hospital is scheduling vaccines for those who qualify for Phase 1B1 and are established patients or live on Fidalgo Island, Guemes Island, Sinclair Island and La Conner. This phase includes those over 65 years old and over the age of 50 who live in multigenerational homes.
Island Hospital is not alone in struggling to get enough vaccine.
“Other leaders are as frustrated as we are,” Hall said. He said he believes allotments are being shifted to new state-run mass vaccination sites in other parts of the state.
Skagit County Public Health also only received 100 doses to distribute this week. Next sign-ups through the county will begin at noon Friday.
“Public Health has set up logistical capacity to vaccinate hundreds of people at the (county) fairgrounds per day, but we can’t because there aren’t doses,” county spokesperson Laura Han said.
The situation will not improve until state allocations from the state become larger and more consistent, she added.
Mitch Findlay, 68, was one Anacortesan who received a first dose of the vaccine at Island Hospital last week.
The process was very organized, only lasting 30 minutes including the 15 precautionary observation period, he said. He was also scheduled for his second dose.
“It was not real painful,” Findlay said of the injection. Afterward, Findlay downloaded v-safe, an app the public can use to report any side effects to the CDC. He responds to regular messages from the app asking him how he is feeling.
Other than some soreness in his arm for a few days, Findlay said he had no side effects.
Island Hospital had administered 1,564 first doses and 78 second doses as of Monday. It received booster doses for 411 people who were in the first phase group.
SCHEDULE A VACCINE
• Island Hospital’s scheduling opens at noon Wednesday at islandhospital.org/coronavirus. Those without internet access can leaving a message for an appointment at 360-299-1367 starting at noon Wednesday.
• Skagit County Public Health’s scheduling opens at noon Friday. Schedule online prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by phone at 360-416-1500.
COVID-19 reopening status check
Requirements have changed so that regions in Phase 1 need only meet three out of four metrics to move to Phase 2.
The Puget Sound region (Snohomish, King, Pierce) and West region (Gray’s Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Pacific) of the state have met metrics this week to move on to phase two of the Healthy Washington safe reopening plan, the first regions to do so.
The North region (Skagit, Whatcom, San Juan, and Island counties) did not meet three out of four metrics to move on.
The region failed in two areas:
Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k: +69% (-10% needed)
Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k: +16% (-10% needed)
It passed in these two areas:
Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds: 58% (goal is under 90%)
Average 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 9% (goal is under 10%)
• Skagit County reported, as of Monday, 3,886 confirmed cases and 52 deaths.
• Island Hospital saw two more COVID-19 patients admitted in the last week, bringing the total to 42 since March.
Island Hospital has reported one more infection among staff members since last Monday. The total is 14 since March.
