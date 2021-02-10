Neither Island Hospital nor county Public Health received vaccine allotments this week, and there is little expectation in getting a significant allotment in the near future.
Island Hospital has the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people a week, CEO Charles Hall said Tuesday. With an estimated 6,500 people in the hospital’s service area who qualify for Phase 1B1, and an average of 166 doses a week the hospital has been allocated, it would take 39 weeks to distribute first doses overall.
Hall said his conversations with state leaders have shown him that the state is focused first on supplying new mass vaccination sites and making sure that people are getting their second dose. Currently, the closest state-run mass vaccination site to Anacortes is 3 1/2 hours away in Wenatchee, though there are plans for such sites north of Seattle.
The state received just over 207,000 doses this week, including second doses, but expects to receive 240,000 Feb. 21, according to state documents sent to Island Hospital.
Hall said while feedback from residents has been to employ a waitlist, rather than the current sign-up method, the hospital would prefer to schedule doses on hand than to manage a list of thousands of people, some of whom will find vaccinations elsewhere while waiting.
Second doses will be given this week to 130 health care workers at Island Hospital’s vaccine clinic. The hospital has given 1,728 first doses and 480 second doses, as of Monday. The state Department of Health reports that 16,885 doses have been administered by providers across Skagit County.
Island Hospital is expecting to receive a freezer cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine at the end of this month, hoping to expand its options in getting vaccine, Hall said. It currently can only take vaccine produced by Moderna.
Since Saturday, Guemes Island resident Carson Lynch Parks said he and his wife Jessica have assisted over 40 seniors on that island in getting vaccine appointments.
He said in order to find available appointments, he “treats it like a job.” He said he refreshes the state health website for hours each day, checking to see if supplies have come in.
Most appointments he’s found for people are in Whatcom and Island counties, but travel is a barrier for some people, he said.
The distribution and sign-up process makes “no sense,” he said.
The biggest problem for local health officials has been getting enough vaccines to give.
Gov. Jay Inslee addressed distribution concerns as well as the regional reopening approach in a press conference last week.
The state’s plans are “based on hard science and hard data,” he said.
Inslee hesitated to give an estimation on when the state might receive enough doses to meet its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day in Washington. He said that the Pzifer company doubled production from January to February and can double it again in March.
The regional rather the county approach takes into consideration local healthcare networks, which don’t end at county lines, Inslee said. Some counties, such as Island County, have pushed back on being grouped with others. Island, Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties make up the North Region. Rather than individual county targets, the group as a whole has certain targets to meet to move to the next, more open phase with fewer restrictions.
SCHEDULE A VACCINE
• Island Hospital’s scheduling can be done at islandhospital.org/coronavirus. Those without internet access can leaving a message for an appointment at 360-299-1367. No appointments are offered this week. Island Hospital is distributing the vaccine to established patients and
• Skagit County Public Health’s scheduling will now open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, depending if doses arrive. Schedule online through prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by phone at 360-416-1500. The county is providing the vaccine to anyone who is eligible, regardless of where they live.
• Skagit Regional Health is not currently scheduling due to inconsistent supply, but they offering a waitlist to receive the vaccine either in Mount Vernon or Smokey Point. Sign-ups are online at skagitregionalhealth.org or by calling 360-814-6300 during business hours, Monday through Friday.
• SeaMar in Mount Vernon is also a vaccine provider, although they do not make appointments. They administer on a first-come, first-serve basis. To see if they have any vaccine supplies, visit seamar.org/covid-vaccine.
• Multiple private pharmacies in Whatcom, Skagit, and Island counties, including Costco in Burlington and Haggen in Mount Vernon, are listed as COVID-19 vaccine providers. Information on how to schedule through these pharmacies and other providers can be found at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.
COVID-19 reopening status check
A determination based on two-week COVID-19 trends whether Skagit County’s region can move on to phase 2 this Monday will be announced on Friday.
• Skagit County reported, as of Monday, 3,981 confirmed cases and 53 deaths. (Up by 95 confirmed cases and 1 death since last Monday)
• Island Hospital did not see another COVID-19 patient admitted in the last week, so the total remains at 42 since March.
• Island Hospital has not reported any more staff infections since last Monday. The total remains at 14 since March.
