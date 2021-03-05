The hospital will begin to offer local educators and childcare providers vaccine appointments, as Gov. Jay Inslee has moved them into phase 1B1 qualifications this week.
The hospital anticipates opening their self-scheduling portal on Monday. The time it will go live has not yet been decided.
Self-scheduling is completed at www.islandhospital.org/covidvaccine.
A message line to receive an appointment is reserved for people without internet access. The number is 360-299-1367.
Those currently eligible for an appointment include:
- · Healthcare workers and first responders at high risk for COVID-19
- · Anyone who lives or works in a long-term care setting
- · Anyone over the age of 65
- · Anyone 50 or over living in a multi-generational household
- · Teachers and staff for pre-K and K-12 schools, and workers in childcare/daycare settings.
Island Hospital is only vaccinating established patients and those who live in their service area, which includes Fidalgo Island, Guemes Island, Sinclair Island and La Conner.
