The unemployment rate in Skagit County dipped to 8.2% in September, down from 9.6% in August but still above the pre-pandemic rate of 4.6% a year earlier, according to the latest report by a regional labor economist for the state Employment Security Department.
Some job sectors showed gains as business and industry continued to wrestle with the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
The number of jobs in mining, logging and construction held steady at 4,100, though that’s 900 fewer jobs in that sector than a year earlier. Jobs in trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities dipped to 10,500, down 100 jobs from the previous month but ahead of September 2019 by 300 jobs. On its own, retail trade is 1,000 jobs ahead of last year, according to the report.
Statewide, more than 300,000 people are collecting unemployment benefits. But in an earlier report, regional labor economist Anneliese Vance-Sherman of the Employment Security Department warned that getting an accurate picture of what’s going on in the jobs market requires context.
“If you are looking for good news and the unique emotional boost that can only be delivered by a positive labor market report, I highly recommend that you focus exclusively on the on the month-to-month figures,” Vance-Sherman wrote. “From this view, you can clearly see a falling unemployment rate, stabilizing initial claims for unemployment insurance, and a boost in the number of local jobs.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the economy, “we have experienced an exceptionally swift economic decline, including the highest unemployment rate and deepest loss of jobs on the local record, but we’re collectively beginning to figure out what we’re up against and finding ways to move ahead,” she wrote. “When I read the year-over-year numbers, I am humbled by the extent of the damage, with the acknowledgement that this is only a couple of many critical metrics. When I read the month-to-month figures, I am encouraged by the innovation and resilience of businesses and local community.”
That innovation and resilience is showing some signs of paying off.
Statewide, Washington gained back 2,400 jobs in September, and the unemployment rate dropped to 7.8%, according to the Employment Security Department.
Statewide, the number of initial unemployment claims the week of Oct. 17 was 16,890, one of the three lowest numbers since the pandemic began and a decrease of 24,3% from the previous week, according to the Employment Security Department. The total number of claims paid the week of Oct. 17 was 310,901, the third lowest since April 4.
Several major companies were hiring in Skagit County in September — all told, 353 jobs, according to the Employment Security Department’s review of analytics and other data from Burning Glass Technologies, The Conference Board, and Help Wanted OnLine. The top 10 hirers, based on the review, were PeaceHealth, Lowe’s, Perdue, Life Care Center, Bayer Corp., FedEx, Compass Health, Skagit Regional Health, Pioneer Human Services and Fred Meyer. Island Hospital in Anacortes ranked 17th.
Based on the review, Employment Security reported these were among the skills most sought: customer and client support, general sales, information technology, retail, general administrative and clerical, basic patient care, merchandising, and people management.
Consumer spending in Anacortes is rebounding too — a sign of the innovation and resilience that Vance-Sherman referred to and a hopeful sign for the local economy.
“Current sales tax collections have nearly reached pre-COVID levels, with sales tax currently 5.8% below budget,” city Finance Director Steve Hoglund reported.
