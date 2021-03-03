Lack of vaccine allotment frustrates Island Hospital

Island Hospital was denied any first doses of vaccine for the fourth week in a row, even as Skagit County Public Health received 600 first doses and Skagit Regional Health received a combination of 2,340 first and second doses in allotments from the state.
Skagit Regional Health’s vaccination clinic also had received an extra shipment last week, meaning it was sent 3,270 doses that week, according to a Skagit Regional Health spokesperson.
Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said Tuesday that he is asking for the community’s help in calling on the governor and other state officials to advocate for an allotment that is adequate and consistent. The vaccine clinic at Island Hospital has the capacity to vaccinate over 800 people a week, he said.
“I’m extremely frustrated that we’re not able to understand the state’s strategy for our region,” he told the American.
He also wrote a public letter for Mayor Laurie Gere to share on Monday, expressing frustration that not enough vaccine is available to the Anacortes community.
“We are the front-line communicators to the thousands of people that rely on us to provide and advocate for their healthcare needs. The changing allocation strategy and the lack of available supply to our community is unacceptable and our community demands and deserves better,” Hall wrote.
Anacortes has a disproportionate number of people who are over the age of 65 and currently qualify for the vaccine, Hall said.
Island Hospital did receive 170 second doses this week, as the state has prioritized getting final doses to those who have gotten their first, ensuring full vaccination. The hospital has given 1,547 second doses total as of Monday since they were first made available.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the county has been advocating for the state to send the requested allotment to Island Hospital.
SCHEDULE A VACCINE
• Island Hospital is not scheduling appointments this week due to lack of vaccine.
• Skagit County Public Health’s scheduling will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, if doses arrive for the following week. Visit prepmod.doh.wa.gov or call 360-416-1500. The county is providing the vaccine at the Skagit County Fairgrounds to anyone eligible, regardless of residence.
• Skagit Regional Health is not scheduling due to inconsistent supply, but offers a wait-list to receive the vaccine either in Mount Vernon or Smokey Point. Visit skagitregionalhealth.org or call 360-814-6300.
• SeaMar in Mount Vernon offers first-come, first-served vaccines without an appointment when supplies are available. Check seamar.org/covid-vaccine.
• Multiple private pharmacies in Whatcom, Skagit, and Island counties, including Costco and Fred Meyers in Burlington, are listed as COVID-19 vaccine providers, but availability has also been an issue.
Information on how to schedule through these pharmacies and all providers can be found at prepmod.doh.wa.gov. Appointments through Haggen and Safeway specifically can be found through mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
• The Washington State School for the Blind has set up a hotline for people with visual impairments to gain access to COVID-19 testing and vaccine information. The number is 360-947-3330.
COVID-19 reopening status check
Gov. Jay Inslee has paused all regional movement to remain in phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington” reopening plan. It will not take two-week metric data until further notice, and information regarding further phases had not been announced by press time. Updates prior to the next print edition will appear on goanacortes.com.
• Skagit County reported, as of Monday, 4,156 confirmed cases and 61 deaths. (That is an increase of 123 confirmed cases and four deaths since last Monday.
• Island Hospital saw one COVID-19 patient admitted since last Monday, bringing the total to 43 admissions since March 2020.
• Island Hospital has had no more staff infections since last Monday. The total remains at 14 since March 2020.
