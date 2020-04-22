The City of Anacortes is proposing using $168,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to help local businesses make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding consists of $100,000 that was allocated to the Anacortes Housing Authority for a re-roofing project — the Housing Authority told city Planning Director Don Measamer that the project can wait until next year — and $68,183 in additional block grant funds allocated for critical housing programs through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ( CARES).
Measamer said he and the City Council’s Planning Committee are developing an application process and will bring it to the council on April 27. An amended plan for use of the $100,000 in housing funds will require approval of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
If implemented, Measamer and Mayor Laurie Gere say 16 businesses could be helped, with $8,000 remaining that could be allocated to food banks.
Measamer said the program could resemble programs in Everett and Seattle. Eligible to apply would be businesses with no more than 20 employees, 51% of whom are low- and moderate-income. A business could receive a $10,000 grant or three months of rental assistance up to a maximum of $10,000.
City Council members said Monday they support the proposed program.
Council member Carolyn Moulton, who owns the Bikespot, said she’s talked with downtown businesses that applied for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, but funding for the latter program ran out in two weeks.
“That $5,000 or $10,000 (through the city’s grant program) could be the difference that enables them to stay open,” Moulton said. “If our businesses close, we lose the sales tax, we lose the heart and soul of our business community — the small businesses that make Anacortes unique.”
To help local businesses, the city is also allowing businesses to defer payment on their utilities.
“We’re not shutting utilities off,” Gere said. “If someone can’t pay their utility bill, we’ll give them some time.”
