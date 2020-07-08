A short documentary, “Interconnected | The Effect of Climate Change on Indigenous Nations,” will be broadcast at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday on Anacortes TV10.
The film can also be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YGyxAjHdlY&feature=youtu.be
The 13 minute, 39 second film was produced by Rosemary Port and filmed by her brother, Gabriel Port, both citizens of the Samish Nation. The film is about the impacts of climate change and pollution on Indigenous peoples of this region and what individuals can do to reduce their impact on the environment.
Among those in the film are Kelly Popólxmot Hall, the Samish Nation’s language program manager; and Todd Woodard, director of the Samish Nation’s Department of Natural Resources.
