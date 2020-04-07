Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere will brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic at 4 p.m. Wednesday on television Channel 10.
Residents can submit questions to coa.mayor@cityofanacortes.org before 9 a.m. that day. The briefing can also be streamed on the city’s website, www.cityofanacortes.org/700/Watch-Meetings. Comments can be submitted there as well.
In the last week, Gov. Jay Inslee extended his stay at home order to May 4 and closed schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Gere said during the City Council meeting on Monday that the Centers for Disease Control are now recommending people wear cloth face coverings when they are in public settings where they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
Government officials hope the measures will prevent the spread of the new strain of severe acute respiratory syndrome, for which a vaccine has yet to be developed. By late Monday, COVID-19 was confirmed in the deaths of four in Skagit County, 372 in Washington, 8,910 in the U.S. and 72,616 worldwide.
Health officials now say carriers of the virus may not have symptoms as they spread the virus.
“Wearing facial protection at all times while in public is another tool to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Gere said in an announcement of her upcoming briefing. “… There are tough times ahead and now more than ever we must stay home and limit interactions with others.”
