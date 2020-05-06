Much of community life could be back to normal by mid-July – albeit with social distancing — if the COVID-19 virus is held at bay, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said Wednesday in her weekly televised update on the pandemic.
Gere reviewed Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase plan for reopening the state, which is in its second month of a “Stay Home” order that closed non-essential businesses and banned public gatherings in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Each phase will last three weeks, Gere said, during which time the governor and health officials will evaluate the progression or regression of the virus. A steady regression means moving on to the next phase; the virus’ revival could mean a return of restrictions.
Phase 1, which began Tuesday, saw the reopening of fishing, hunting, golfing, and state parks. Church services can resume, with worshipers participating from their vehicles — so-called “drive-in spiritual services.” Auto, RV and boat sales can resume. Car washes and some pet services are allowed. Consumers can pickup retail purchases curbside.
(A week earlier, Inslee said work on existing construction projects could resume and hospitals could again offer elective surgeries.)
In Phase 2, which could begin May 26, construction and manufacturing would resume in full. Restaurants would be allowed to reopen to 50% capacity, with no bar-area seating. Retail stores could begin in-store sales, and hair and nail salons could reopen. Real estate, professional services, in-home domestic services, and pet grooming could resume.
Phase 3 could begin in mid-June, with the resumption of outdoor group sports and recreational facilities opening at 50% capacity. Professional sports would be played without live audiences. The number of people served at restaurants and taverns would increase to 75%. Anacortes library, museum and City Hall would reopen to the public.
If all goes well, Phase 4 would begin in early July, with a return to what Gere called the “new normal” — life as we knew it, but with physical distancing and encouragement to continue teleworking.
Gere encouraged residents to “stay the course.”
“During these last few months, I have seen strengthening of relationships in our community,” she said. “I have seen generosity with each other when we are fearful and we are overwhelmed. We have helped and supported each other and we must continue to do so.”
Other points from her update:
- Island Hospital tested 699 individuals from March 12 to May 5; 31 tested positive.
- Skagit County Public Health has tested 883 people since April 27 at its drive-through testing site at Skagit Valley College; 27 tested positive, Gere said. Testing is available to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, and results will be available within 72 hours.
- Anacortes Strong, a partnership of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and community members, has as of May 4 purchased 800 meals from 22 local restaurants for front-line workers. The cost: $11,500.
- The chamber’s Buoy Anacortes campaign continues to promote local restaurants that are offering curbside delivery, home delivery, and meals to go.
- The City of Anacortes is accepting applications until May 29 for its Small Business Stabilization Grants. The city will award grants of $10,000 to businesses with no more than 30 employees. The $168,000 for the grants is coming from Community Development Block Grants. Applications are available on the city website.
